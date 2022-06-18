Left Menu

Lumpy skin disease kills over 300 cows in Pakistan

Control options include vaccinations and culling of infected animals.According to farmers in Bahawalnagar, some 300 kilometres from Lahore, their cattle started getting infected with the disease about three weeks ago.The farmers said they approached the district administration and the livestock department but they did not bother to respond.Private veterinary doctors treated the ailing cattle but they couldnt survive.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 18-06-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 17:50 IST
Lumpy skin disease kills over 300 cows in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 300 cows have died of lumpy skin disease and hundreds of others affected by the viral infection in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks.

It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that that have not previously been exposed to the virus. Control options include vaccinations and culling of infected animals.

According to farmers in Bahawalnagar, some 300 kilometres from Lahore, their cattle started getting infected with the disease about three weeks ago.

The farmers said they approached the district administration and the livestock department but they did not bother to respond.

''Private veterinary doctors treated the ailing cattle but they couldn't survive. Over 300 cows worth millions of rupees died within three weeks,'' said Khalid Hasnain, a farmer.

He said the disease is still spreading in the area.

''If the authorities concerned do not take immediate steps, a large number of cattle may be killed by the disease,'' he said, adding that the the government should pay special attention to the matter.

Punjab Livestok Department official Rizwana Chaudhry said non-availability of vaccination - goat pox - was one of the reasons for the spread of lumpy skin disease.

''The department doesn't have enough funds to acquire the vaccine for the cattle. We have managed to vaccine 42,000 cattle in the affected district,'' she said. Over 1,100 cattle, most of them cows, have been affected by the disease in Bahawalnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022