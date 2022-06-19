Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up on Sunday
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic meters (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
