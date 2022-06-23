Enough capacity and technological know-how to manufacture paper straws in country: IPMA

The Indian paper industry has enough capacity and technological know-how to manufacture paper for making paper straws and other similar products in the country, said IPMA in a statement on Thursday.

The industry's reaction came after the concerns raised by several FMCG companies recently that the paper required for making straws is not available in India, necessitating imports, and that it will take time to have enough domestic capacity to meet the demand.

The government's ban on single-use plastics, including plastic straw, is going to be effective from July 1, 2022.

The FMCG companies operating in small packaged fruit juices and dairy products have sought an extension in the deadline till proper infrastructure for producing paper straws locally is developed, saying importing such straws is not economically viable.

Terming it as ''factually incorrect'', the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) President A S Mehta said a '' wrong impression'' is being created that presently there is no Indian paper mill that can manufacture the required paper for making paper straws and opposed any extension of the deadline on this pretext.

''Actually, there are several paper mills in India that are already manufacturing the base paper, meeting all the requisite technical parameters, for making paper straws. Any additional paper requirement for making paper straws can also easily be met by Indian paper mills,'' he said.

FMCG companies require about six billion paper straw sticks per year.

''With an average weight of 2-3 gram per such straw, the total requirement of paper will be around 12,000-18,000 metric tonnes per year, that is about 1,000-1,500 metric tonnes per month. This can very well be catered to by Indian paper mills without any difficulty,'' said IPMA.

In fact, to meet the growing domestic demand, many domestic converters have put up units to manufacture paper straws and are procuring the base paper from Indian paper mills, with a few even exporting the paper straws to other countries as the demand for paper straws has exponentially increased globally, Mehta added.

Additionally, some large corporates and many MSME units for manufacturing paper straws are expected to be operational shortly to cater to the increased demand in the country.

''Any demand for extension of the deadline should not be done on the pretext of inadequate domestic availability of paper, which is factually incorrect,'' said IPMA.

