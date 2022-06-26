Left Menu

Day against drug abuse: Seized narcotics destroyed in Karnataka

After obtaining permission from the court, the illicit drugs were destroyed in the biomedical waste management, processing and disposal unit of Ramky energy and environment limited here, police sources said.Police also destroyed seized 580.86 kg ganja, 25 gm heroin, and 320 gm MDMA seized under Mangaluru police commissionerate limits from 15 stations in 95 cases at the Ramky centre.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ganja weighing 53.128 kg and valued at Rs 23.75 lakh, 120 gm of heroin worth Rs 30 lakh was destroyed by the police as part of the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking here on Sunday. After obtaining permission from the court, the illicit drugs were destroyed in the biomedical waste management, processing and disposal unit of Ramky energy and environment limited here, police sources said.

Police also destroyed seized 580.86 kg ganja, 25 gm heroin, and 320 gm MDMA seized under Mangaluru police commissionerate limits from 15 stations in 95 cases at the Ramky centre. The cost of totally seized narcotics is Rs 1.28 crore, they said. DK district superintendent of police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan, Bantwal assistant superintendent of police Shivanshu Rajput and DySP Puttur sub-division Gana P Kumar were present on the occasion.

