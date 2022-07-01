Left Menu

DRDO conducts successful maiden flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

In a major breakthrough, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:56 IST
Visual from the testing site in Chitradurga, Karnataka (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka. "Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown. This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies," read an official statement.

Powered by a small turbofan engine, the unmanned aerial vehicle is designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory of DRDO. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft had been developed indigenously.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and stated that the move will pace the country's self-reliance in terms of critical military systems. "It is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and will pave the way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in terms of critical military systems," said Singh.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system. (ANI)

