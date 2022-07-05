Centre has approved mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the central government has approved a mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow and Rs 100 crore will be spent on it in the next five years.

Speaking at a function after the inauguration of 'Uttar Pradesh Mango Mahotsav-2022' here, he said in this mega cluster, mangoes from Lucknow will be known as the 'Kakori brand'.

''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has approved a mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow on which Rs 100 crore will be spent in the next five years,'' Adityanath said.

Mangoes in this cluster will be known as 'Kakori brand', which will be a true tribute to the great heroes of Kakori as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the mango exhibition organised on the initiative of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, released the Lucknow Mango Festival Souvenir-2022 and honoured progressive farmers of the state, according to an official statement.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh were also present on the occasion.

