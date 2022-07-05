Left Menu

Resumption of deliveries to Europe boosts Venezuela oil exports -data

The first Venezuelan crude cargoes sent to Europe in two years helped lift the OPEC nation's oil exports by 61% last month after a series of setbacks earlier in the year, tanker tracking data and documents from state-run PDVSA showed. Italy's Eni and Spain Repsol started taking Venezuelan crude after receiving a green light from the U.S. State Department.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:51 IST
Resumption of deliveries to Europe boosts Venezuela oil exports -data
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

The first Venezuelan crude cargoes sent to Europe in two years helped lift the OPEC nation's oil exports by 61% last month after a series of setbacks earlier in the year, tanker tracking data and documents from state-run PDVSA showed.

Italy's Eni and Spain Repsol started taking Venezuelan crude after receiving a green light from the U.S. State Department. The U.S. decision, a move to help Europe compensate for the loss of Russian oil following its invasion of Ukraine, also marks a step toward better relations between Caracas and Washington. The oil-for-debt exchanges, viewed by analysts as a sign of the easing of Washington's sanctions on the South American nation, happened as U.S. officials visited Caracas to discuss the release of jailed Americans. That visit failed to secure their release.

In June, PDVSA and its joint ventures shipped an average of 630,500 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel, a 61%-increase from the previous month and similar to the same month last year, according to the documents and Refinitiv data. Venezuela's May exports had plummeted due to changes imposed by PDVSA requiring prepayments for cargoes. The changes came after some buyers reneged on payments.

Almost two-thirds of total exports last month went to Asia. Cuba, which is struggling to meet domestic demand due to unaffordable fuel prices, received some 66,400 bpd of crude, fuel oil, gasoil and gasoline from its ally, the data showed. Still, PDVSA continued struggling to manage heavy and diluted crude inventories, which were near full capacity and forced six unplanned disruptions at one of its blending stations last month, according to one of the documents viewed by Reuters.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that allowing extra supplies from Iran and Venezuela to flow to markets could ease a global supply shortage. A similar call was made by the French government last week, which said the international community should explore all options to alleviate a Russian squeeze of energy supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022