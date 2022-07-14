Russia says Nord Stream 1 work will depend on gas demand and sanctions
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the future work of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which is currently undergoing annual maintenance, will depend on gas demand in Europe and "one-sided" sanctions.
Zakharova said the maintenance, which is due to finish on July 21, had been agreed in advance with gas consumers.
Europe fears Russia could extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict European gas supply further, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray.
