GSFC shuts down urea-II plant for safety; to face production loss of 10,400 tons neem urea

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) on Monday said a leakage problem has forced the shutdown of its urea-II plant in Gujarat.

Considering the shutdown and start-up sequence, a total of 13 days of production loss of around 10,400 tonnes of neem urea is envisaged, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the Urea-I plant will continue to produce 320 tonnes per day during this period, it added.

''Urea-II plant was operating normally at 105 percent with Titanium MOC lined high-pressure Urea Reactor (XUR-101) in service. On the 16th of July 2022 night shift, the leakage in the bottom thermo well of the Urea Reactor (XUR-101) was noticed.

''The required actions of safe plant shut down were immediately taken,'' the regulatory filing said.

The estimated time required to prepare a stand-by-urea reactor (XUR-102) for lining up after following all statutory checks will be 12 days, subject to time availability and passing through qualification tests of the special Welder, it said.

GSFC's units are located at Vadodara, Surat, and Jamnagar. Besides urea, the company also manufactures diammonium phosphate (DAP) and Caprolactam.

