Left Menu

GSFC shuts down urea-II plant for safety; to face production loss of 10,400 tons neem urea

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals GSFC on Monday said a leakage problem has forced the shutdown of its urea-II plant in Gujarat. Considering the shutdown and start-up sequence, a total of 13 days of production loss of around 10,400 tonnes of neem urea is envisaged, the company said in a regulatory filing. However, the Urea-I plant will continue to produce 320 tonnes per day during this period, it added. Urea-II plant was operating normally at 105 percent with Titanium MOC lined high-pressure Urea Reactor XUR-101 in service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 13:04 IST
GSFC shuts down urea-II plant for safety; to face production loss of 10,400 tons neem urea
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) on Monday said a leakage problem has forced the shutdown of its urea-II plant in Gujarat.

Considering the shutdown and start-up sequence, a total of 13 days of production loss of around 10,400 tonnes of neem urea is envisaged, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the Urea-I plant will continue to produce 320 tonnes per day during this period, it added.

''Urea-II plant was operating normally at 105 percent with Titanium MOC lined high-pressure Urea Reactor (XUR-101) in service. On the 16th of July 2022 night shift, the leakage in the bottom thermo well of the Urea Reactor (XUR-101) was noticed.

''The required actions of safe plant shut down were immediately taken,'' the regulatory filing said.

The estimated time required to prepare a stand-by-urea reactor (XUR-102) for lining up after following all statutory checks will be 12 days, subject to time availability and passing through qualification tests of the special Welder, it said.

GSFC's units are located at Vadodara, Surat, and Jamnagar. Besides urea, the company also manufactures diammonium phosphate (DAP) and Caprolactam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022