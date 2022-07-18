LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican president renews asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexican president renews asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he gave a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden in which he defended Julian Assange's innocence and renewed an offer of asylum to the WikiLeaks founder. The United Kingdom last month approved Assange's extradition to the United States to face criminal charges relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

Guedes says world entering stagflation, Brazil heading in opposite direction BRASILIA - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the global economy is entering a stagflation period, which will be "much more serious" than he previously imagined. Brazil, on the other hand, is heading in the opposite direction, posting economic growth with falling inflation and lower unemployment, he said at the inauguration ceremony of the new head of the country's market regulator, CVM.

Venezuela's oil minister denounces attack on gas pipeline CARACAS - Technical personnel at Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA and firefighters were putting out a fire on a natural gas pipeline in the country's east, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Twitter late on Sunday.

In his comments on Twitter, El Aissami called the fire "a new attack" on the gas system. His comments did not specify which pipeline was on fire. However, three industry sources said he was referring to a fire on a section of a pipeline in the state of Monagas. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

