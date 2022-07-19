White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip
"We anticipate to be an increase in production, but it's going to take the next couple of weeks, and that will be up to OPEC+."
The White House on said Monday it anticipates major oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance to increase crude production following President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East.
"We will measure success in the next couple of weeks," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing. "We anticipate to be an increase in production, but it's going to take the next couple of weeks, and that will be up to OPEC+." Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last week where he met with that country's leadership and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the oil-rich Middle East.
The Biden administration has come under pressure to cut gas prices and other consumer costs ahead of the Nov. 8 mid-term elections where his Democratic Party is seeking to retain control of Congress. Oil prices rocketed to their highest levels since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation." Prices have slipped since then.
OPEC+, which includes both Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets next on Aug. 3.
