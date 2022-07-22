Left Menu

Deputy U.S. Treasury chief to discuss Russia sanctions in Europe next week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:09 IST
Deputy U.S. Treasury chief to discuss Russia sanctions in Europe next week
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Paris and Brussels next week to meet with counterparts and discuss ways to step up sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Adeyemo also will discuss additional economic assistance to Ukraine, minimizing economic spillovers from the war in Ukraine and implementation of a price cap on Russian oil exports, the Treasury said. In Paris, Adeyemo also will meet with financial services executives and a group of scholars and economists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022