Left Menu

SC rejects private tour operators' pleas seeking GST exemption for Hajj, Umrah services

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a batch of petitions by various private tour operators seeking GST exemption for Hajj and Umrah services offered by them to pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:42 IST
SC rejects private tour operators' pleas seeking GST exemption for Hajj, Umrah services
Representataive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a batch of petitions by various private tour operators seeking GST exemption for Hajj and Umrah services offered by them to pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia. A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar dismissed the plea filed by All India Haj & Umrah Tour Organizer Association and other tour operators.

The court said that it has dismissed the petitions on both the grounds of exemption and discrimination. However, the court said that the issue raised by the petitioners regarding the extraterritorial application of GST for services given outside India is kept open, as it is pending consideration before another bench. A detailed copy of the judgement is awaited.

On May 5, the top court reserved its order on various pleas by tour operators seeking GST exemption for Hajj and Umrah services after hearing the parties. The tour operators had moved the top court challenging the levy of GST on Hajis who avail services offered by them. According to the petitioner, no tax law can be applicable to extraterritorial activities as per Article 245 of the Constitution. They also called the levy of tax discriminatory as it exempts certain hajis who undertake the pilgrimage through the Haj Committee of India.

This year is the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 that Saudi Arabia has allowed foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj, as the last two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022