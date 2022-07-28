Left Menu

India to export mangoes, bananas, soyabean oilcakes to Uzbekistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:28 IST
India will export mangoes, bananas and soyabean oilcakes to Uzbekistan as both countries seek to enhance their cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Further, India will import grapes, plums and sweet cherries from Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjayev, and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar held a ''fruitful discussion'' here on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Both sides agreed to take forward the ongoing cooperation in the agricultural sector.

''India has decided to provide market access for grapes, plums and sweet cherries from Uzbekistan, notification for which will be published soon, while India has received approval from the Uzbek side for export of mangoes, banana and soyabean oilcakes...,'' Tomar said.

Tomar urged the Uzbekistan side to expedite the permission for import of pomegranate, potato, papaya and wheat.

Khodjayev said India's experience in agriculture is very good, which Uzbekistan would like to replicate the same.

''Like India, we want to change the course of agriculture in Uzbekistan, for which we want to learn from India,'' he said and requested the Indian Agricultural Research Institutes to pass on the benefits of research and development to Uzbekistan.

He appreciated the growing trend of digitisation in Indian agriculture and praised the country's Public Distribution System and Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

