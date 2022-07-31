Left Menu

31-07-2022
Prez congratulates weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning silver at CWG
President Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikipedia
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated weightlifter Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said her performance demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar.

''Every Indian shares the joy of your success!,'' Murmu tweeted.

Bindyarani Devi won the medal in women's 55kg weightlifting.

''Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning Silver in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have put up your best-ever performance at the Games and demonstrated the zeal to raise the bar. Every Indian share the joy of your success!,'' the president tweeted.

The gold medal went to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who lifted 203kg (92kg+111kg).

