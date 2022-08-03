Left Menu

Manipur: One held for murdering childhood friend over extra-marital affair with wife

Police in Manipur's Imphal arrested a man accused of murdering his childhood friend in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:47 IST
Manipur: One held for murdering childhood friend over extra-marital affair with wife
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Manipur's Imphal arrested a man accused of murdering his childhood friend in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Earlier on July 27, a woman in Manipur complained to the police that her brother had been missing for the last two days. A dead body was found in Tukaram Gate, Hyderabad on the same day.

Priyajith Namasudra (21) was arrested in Imphal in connection with the murder. He had earlier fled Hyderabad with his wife after the crime. The police found out that the deceased and accused were childhood friends. Biswas and his family migrated to Hyderabad four years ago and were living in the Addagutta area. Namasudra and his wife also came to Hyderabad after a while and started living in a nearby house. However, an extramarital relationship developed between Biswas and Namasudra's wife, Shilpi.

Despite Namasudra's warnings, Biswa did not change his behaviour and decided to kill the latter. On June 25, Namasudra and Biswas went to an under-construction house at Trimurthy Colony to consume liquor. While Biswas was inebriated, Namasudra hit him on his head with a wooden block, due to which he died on the spot. After the commission of the offence, the accused along with his wife fled away to their native place by flight as planned. The city police apprehended him in Imphal, brought him to Hyderabad on a transit warrant, and presented him in court on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022