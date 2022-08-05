Africa to bear brunt of Ukraine crisis, 40 mln people worldwide face food insecurity, says U.S.
05-08-2022
The United States' ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause 40 million people to become food insecure and that sub-Saharan Africa will be hardest hit.
The United States has secured $4.5 billion for food security at the G7 summit, of which it has contributed $2.76 billion, she added.
Africans "don't want to be pressured to pick a side" in a repeat of the Cold War but need to know the facts, she said.
