Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is 'Sanskar Utsav' for the youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Saturday and said the initiative is 'Sanskar Utsav' for the youth which will fill them with the undying passion to contribute for the country's development. He said that the success of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is due to the contribution of every citizen of the country.

The committees at national, state and district levels have been working day and night to take Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the masses, he said. Members of the National Committee attended the meeting including Lok Sabha Speaker, Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual leaders, artists and film personalities and eminent persons from other walks of life. Several participants also joined the meeting virtually.

The Prime Minister said that the emotional flavour of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is the core of the campaign. "The patriotic fervour which was witnessed during the freedom struggle was unprecedented. It is the same fervour which we need to imbibe in our current generation and channelise it for nation building," the Prime Minister said.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is creating an atmosphere of patriotic zeal in the country and it is a golden opportunity to establish the emotional connect of our youth with nation building," he added. The Prime Minister said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is Sanskar Utsav "for the youth which will fill them with the undying passion to contribute for the country".

"The current generation will be the leaders of tomorrow and therefore we have to inculcate in them now a sense of duty and responsibility to realise the dreams and vision of India@100." Noting that the technological revolution has stepped up the speed of change tremendously, he said what could be achieved in generations, can be made possible in decades now.

"We cannot rely on old techniques to realize the dreams of our nation. It is, therefore, important to build the capacity of the youth and to equip them with the necessary skills to meet the technological challenges of times to come," he said. Highlighting the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, the Prime Minister said "we should pay our tribute to them by building local tribal museums".

He suggested that the border village programme should be taken up for the youth to familiarise them with the lives of the people residing in those areas. Similarly, the programme to construct 75 sarovars in every district and similar such programmes should be designed for the grassroots and youth should be familiarized to help them understand the ground realities of the country.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said "we must nourish and nurture our unity and promote India as Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat because a united nation is a progressive nation". "In this light, our national flag Tiranga is a symbol of unity, a unity which brings positivity and prosperity for the nation. We are passing through a period of Amrit Kaal marked by the spirit of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' which will take our country to the peak of success in the next 25 years," he said.

The Prime Minister again requested the committee members to send their suggestions for further enriching Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. An official release said the members of the committee thanked the Prime Minister for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

They gave an overview of the activities taken up by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and inputs to further strengthen the campaign. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the committee members to the meeting.

He said that more than 60,000 programmes have been organized successfully in the country till date and AKAM programme has percolated down from the national to the state, district and grassroots level. In his concluding remarks, he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the members of the National Committee for giving their valuable suggestions and time.

Secretary, Culture, Govind Mohan gave a presentation on the overview of activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav since its inception. He said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been high on 'Jan Bhagidari' and the whole of society approach due to which it has reached every nook and corner of the country. The first meeting of the National Committee was held on March 8, 2021. The Prime Minister launched Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on March 12 last year. The second meeting of the committee was held on December 22 last year. (ANI)

