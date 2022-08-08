Left Menu

Varsity signs MoU for avocado research centre in Kerala

08-08-2022
Mahatma Gandhi University and the Fruits Valley Farmers Producers Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an avocado research centre at Adimali in Kerala.

The MoU was signed by University Registrar Prakash Kumar and company chairman Biju Parayannilam on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, who spoke at the event, said the commercial production of imported fruits like avocado was necessary for the survival of the agriculture sector in the state.

''Farmers should come forward and try to produce foreign fruits in a commercial manner as these days rubber and pepper farming are facing a downward trend,'' Thomas said. He said the research department will provide all necessary support to produce avocado fruit.

Parayannilam said his company will encourage the avocado, rambutan, mangosteen, and passion fruit production and will export the same to other countries and ensure a stable price for such fruits. PTI COR RRT HDA HDA

