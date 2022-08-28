Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip U.S. economy into recession
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday that she was very worried that the Federal Reserve was going to tip the U.S. economy into recession. "Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy? I am very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession," Warren said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.
"Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy? It's high prices and millions of people out of work. I am very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession," Warren said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.
