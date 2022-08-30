Shyam Steel aims to double turnover in 3 years
- Country:
- India
TMT bar manufacturer Shyam Steel on Tuesday said it plans to double its turnover to Rs 9,000 crore in the next three years.
The company clocked a turnover of Rs 4,500 crore in 2021-22.
Shyam Steel group director Keshav Beriwala told reporters here the company will pump in Rs 1,500 crore to set up a 0.35 million tonnes per annum plant to manufacture TMT bars in West Bengal and has already got 600 acres of land from the state government for the same.
Besides, the company will also ramp up the capacity of its present plant in Durgapur from present 0.7 million tonnes per annum to 1 million tonnes per annum which will happen in the beginning of the next financial year.
The company will also expand its retail network in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh.
Shyam Steel, a primary TMT Bar manufacturer, has four integrated steel plants in Durgapur, Mejia, Bamunara and Howrah.
The company recently launched Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and to boost the sales of their dealer distributor network.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police beefs up security, installs over 1,000 CCTVs around Red Fort
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence
Free school education key to make India top country in world; free education is not a freebie: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
I pay homage to freedom fighters and those who struggled for growth and progress of country in last 75 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Turnaround that happened in Delhi govt schools can also happen in whole country; have to change system for it: Arvind Kejriwal.