Andhra Pradesh: Tata delegation calls on CM, discusses opportunities in defence aviation sector

A delegation of Tata Advanced Systems Limited met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and discussed the investment opportunities in the State, said the officials on Tuesday. "J Sridhar, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Head, along with Masood Hussaini, Head of Tata Aerospace and Defence met the Chief Minister and discussed the investment and opportunities in State, especially in manufacturing and maintenance in the defence aviation sector," read a statement by Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister explained the transparent industrial policies that are being implemented in the state and assured to provide all the necessary support and assistance to start their business operations. "Well-trained human resources and infrastructure facilities are available in Andhra Pradesh," said CM Reddy.

Industries Department Special CS Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subramanyam, and CMO officials participated in this meeting. Earlier on Monday, as per an official statement released by CMO, Luxury hotel chain Oberoi Group plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore in setting up various projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Oberoi Group President and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During the meeting Shankar expressed interest to invest about Rs 1,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

On this occasion, Rajaraman Shankar explained Oberoi Group Hotels' plans in the state and showed interest to start their hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in the Paderu region. Oberoi Group has come forward to invest Rs 1,500 crore, thereby directly providing employment and employment opportunities to 1,500 people and 11,000 people indirectly. The group is to build all hotels with seven-star facilities, the statement said.

In this regard, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide all necessary permissions for Oberoi projects in the state under a single-window system. Tourism and Culture Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava and CMO officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

