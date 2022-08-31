Left Menu

Union Cabinet approves signing of MoU with Nepal on biodiversity conservation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an environment ministry proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal on biodiversity conservation.

The MoU would help in promoting cooperation between India and Nepal in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas, and sharing knowledge and best practices, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement on Wednesday.

The region along the Indo-Nepal border hosts some of the best wildlife habitats remaining in the Indian subcontinent.

