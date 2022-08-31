Left Menu

FTSE Russell makes additions including PetroChina in review of China indices

For the FTSE China 50 Index, the index provider will add Yanzhou Coal Mining , but drop Shenzhou International Group Holdings. FTSE Russell said the review changes will take effect on Sept.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:23 IST
FTSE Russell makes additions including PetroChina in review of China indices
  • Country:
  • China

FTSE Russell has made three additions to the FTSE China A50 Index and one to the FTSE China 50 Index in its quarterly review of China indices, the global index publisher said on Wednesday. EVE Energy , PetroChina and Shaanxi Coal Industry will be added to the FTSE China A50 Index, which represents the 50 largest A-Share companies in China tracked by domestic and international investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, Anhui Conch Cement, China Pacific Insurance and Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical will be removed from that index. For the FTSE China 50 Index, the index provider will add Yanzhou Coal Mining , but drop Shenzhou International Group Holdings.

FTSE Russell said the review changes will take effect on Sept. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022