PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1

Overview - Boris Johnson is expected to confirm this week that the British government will take a 20% stake in a new nuclear power station planned for Sizewell in Suffolk.
- NatWest is set to refund 600,000 pounds ($695,700.00) to hundreds of business customers after the UK's competition regulator found it wrongfully required them to open fee-bearing accounts. - The Office for National Statistics has decided that a 400 pounds ($463.80) discount from the UK government to help households with energy bills will not lower inflation this winter.
- Russia has halted the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe for three days, the latest disruption to an energy link that has been central to Moscow's efforts to squeeze supplies. ($1 = 0.8624 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
