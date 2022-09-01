PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson set to confirm UK government's 20% stake in new Sizewell C nuclear plant https://on.ft.com/3B1A8fM - Natwest set to refund hundreds of business customers https://on.ft.com/3pWVAfR

- UK energy bill help will not reduce headline inflation, statisticians rule https://on.ft.com/3pXNzHl - Russia shuts down Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe https://on.ft.com/3Q74odD

Overview - Boris Johnson is expected to confirm this week that the British government will take a 20% stake in a new nuclear power station planned for Sizewell in Suffolk.

- NatWest is set to refund 600,000 pounds ($695,700.00) to hundreds of business customers after the UK's competition regulator found it wrongfully required them to open fee-bearing accounts. - The Office for National Statistics has decided that a 400 pounds ($463.80) discount from the UK government to help households with energy bills will not lower inflation this winter.

- Russia has halted the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe for three days, the latest disruption to an energy link that has been central to Moscow's efforts to squeeze supplies. ($1 = 0.8624 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

