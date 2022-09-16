Left Menu

Italian govt plans rapid launch of regasification plant at Piombino

State-controlled gas grid operator Snam in June bought a new floating storage and regasification unit (FRSU) it plans to moor in the port of Piombino. The government on Friday also gave its green light to the completion of six wind farms in the country, Draghi's said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:28 IST
Italian govt plans rapid launch of regasification plant at Piombino

The Italian government has approved plans for the rapid construction of a regasification terminal at Piombino, on the west coast of Italy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

The government has previously indicated it wants to have a new regasification vessel operational in Piombino by March 2023, despite fierce opposition from the local community, as it looks to make up for a shortfall of Russian gas imports. "We have a measure that establishes a rapid and certain timeframe for the installation of the regasification terminal in Piombino, which is essential, a national security issue, essential to guarantee gas supplies," Draghi told reporters.

Following Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rome has clinched deals with several fuel producing countries, including Egypt and Congo, to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) to compensate for lower Russian imports. Rome last year got from Russia 40% of the gas it imported.

Italy's LNG import capacity, however, is nearly saturated, the chief executive of energy group Eni said on Wednesday, calling for an expansion of the country's LNG infrastructure. State-controlled gas grid operator Snam in June bought a new floating storage and regasification unit (FRSU) it plans to moor in the port of Piombino.

The government on Friday also gave its green light to the completion of six wind farms in the country, Draghi's said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022