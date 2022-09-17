Left Menu

Jharkhand: Pregnant woman dead as finance company recovery agents allegedly mow her down in Hazaribagh

A pregnant woman died after she was allegedly mowed down under the wheels of a tractor by a recovery agent of a finance company in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

ANI | Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-09-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 07:36 IST
Visual from Hazaribagh Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman died after she was allegedly mowed down under the wheels of a tractor by a recovery agent of a finance company in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The incident took place on Thursday under the Ichak police station. The victim was the daughter of a specially-abled farmer and she was three months pregnant.

District Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe told ANI that an argument broke out between the finance company official and the farmer when they reached the farmer's house to recover the tractor. Following the argument, his daughter was crushed under the wheels of the tractor. "A case of murder has been registered against four persons, including the recovery agent and manager of the private finance company," DSP said.

A relative of the victim said that Mahindra finance company officials came to her house without informing them. "She came in front of the tractor and when an argument broke out they crushed her to death. She was later brought dead to the hospital," he said.

Local police of Hazaribagh also told ANI that the officials of the finance company did not inform the local police station before going to the residence of the victim for the recovery of the tractor. The managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra group, Anish Shah on Friday said that the company would investigate all aspects.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the Hazaribagh incident. A human tragedy has occurred. We will undertake an examination of the practice of using third-party collection agencies that have been in existence," Shah said in a statement. He assured his support in the investigation into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

