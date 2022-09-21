Germany's Scholz: trying to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war

Any threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons is "unacceptable" but Germany will continue to support Ukraine and try to prevent an escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ARD television on Wednesday.

"We are sticking to our balanced, decisive course in supporting Ukraine and preventing an escalation of the war beyond that between Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to do that," Scholz was quoted as saying in an excerpt of the interview to be broadcast later.

