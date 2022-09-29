Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joins Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor as Chief Nodal Officer

The centre on Thursday appointed former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor as Chief Nodal Officer. Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), an aspirational project under Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) towards the Government of India's impetus to reduce the foreign dependency of the Indian Aerospace and Defence Sector got Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC (Retd) on board.

"ACM Bhadauria is appointed as Chief Nodal Officer for the UPDIC Project which is going to be immensely benefited from his plethora of experience spanning four decades with Defence services", read the release. According to the release, "ACM Bhadauria's involvement will be a catalyst for the development of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. He is the former chief of the Indian Air Force with an immense focus on supporting the indigenous defence industry and AtmaNirbharta in the Defence and Aerospace Sector". (ANI)

