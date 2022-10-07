Italy's Draghi: EU will present proposals on energy ahead of Oct. 20-21 summit
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday that the European Commission will present proposals on energy ahead of the next meeting of EU leaders on Oct. 20-21.
"The Commission will present to the EU Council a proposal in which the three elements will be present: reduce prices, have an element of solidarity in the mechanism and the start of electricity market reform," Draghi said upon leaving a summit of EU leaders in Prague.
