Left Menu

Former Sephora stores reopen in Russia under new ownership, Ile de Beauté brand

"We were forced to suspend operation at our shops, but have retained all jobs and continued to support employees, while working in parallel on redesigning the company's internal processes." Scores of Western retailers closed in early March and while some have since extricated themselves fully, in the luxury retail space, many stores have simply remained temporarily closed in Moscow for months, with items removed from displays.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:28 IST
Former Sephora stores reopen in Russia under new ownership, Ile de Beauté brand
Representative Image

Some of LVMH retail beauty brand Sephora's stores reopened in Russia on Monday as Ile de Beauté, the Russian firm said, the latest rebranding in the country's retail space as firms exit the country over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

In a message on its website, Ile de Beauté thanked returning customers, promising a wide range of international brands, and said that previously purchased gift cards would still be valid. "A lot has changed in the time since our last meeting," the company said. "We were forced to suspend operation at our shops, but have retained all jobs and continued to support employees, while working in parallel on redesigning the company's internal processes."

Scores of Western retailers closed in early March and while some have since extricated themselves fully, in the luxury retail space, many stores have simply remained temporarily closed in Moscow for months, with items removed from displays. Sephora, which had 88 stores in Russia with 1,200 employees, in July said it had agreed to sell 100% of the shares of its subsidiary in Russia to its local general manager. Sephora on Monday said the deal had closed on Oct. 7.

Ile de Beauté is a local chain Sephora bought in 2016, a few years after an initial investment. The retail chain began rebranding stores in Russia under the Sephora banner in 2018 and was still in the process of doing so when the global pandemic hit in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022