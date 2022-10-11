Left Menu

Al Huda Educational Trust terror funding case: NIA conducts multiple raids in J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case having links to suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Union Territory.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-10-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 09:30 IST
Al Huda Educational Trust terror funding case: NIA conducts multiple raids in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case having links to suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Union Territory. The anti-terror agency has been conducting searches at locations in the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sources said that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was declared as an 'unlawful association' under UA(P)A in 2019.

Sources said that NIA's multiple teams carried out these raids based on specific inputs. The raids were conducted in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022