Left Menu

Fortum considers building new nuclear power in Finland and Sweden

"Fortum will examine commercial, technological and societal, including political, legal and regulatory, conditions both for small modular reactors (SMRs) and conventional large reactors," the company said in a statement. Finland this year started production at Europe's first new nuclear power plant in over a decade.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:19 IST
Fortum considers building new nuclear power in Finland and Sweden
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finnish utility Fortum said on Monday it will begin a two-year feasibility study to explore the potential for building new nuclear power stations in Finland and Sweden.

Europe is scrambling to boost its long-term energy security and bring down costs after cuts in Russian gas supplies sent electricity prices soaring this year. "Fortum will examine commercial, technological and societal, including political, legal and regulatory, conditions both for small modular reactors (SMRs) and conventional large reactors," the company said in a statement.

Finland this year started production at Europe's first new nuclear power plant in over a decade. In neighbouring Sweden, a new government is expected to take office this week with a plan to also construct new nuclear power plants. "The goals of energy independence, security of supply and carbon neutrality are challenges facing our entire society," Fortum Executive Vice President Simon-Erik Ollus said.

"We want to find out under which conditions we could meet them with nuclear power generation, which is known to be reliable and CO2-free," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022