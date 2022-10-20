Germany's Scholz: scorched earth tactics won't help Putin win the war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West's unity and will not achieve his war aims through scorched earth tactics.

Speaking to the German parliament, he also said Germany had freed itself from dependence on Russian gas but was working to bring energy prices down, including by securing new gas delivery contracts from other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)