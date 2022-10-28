Left Menu

Stalin urges Jaishankar to take steps "urgently" to secure release of apprehended fishermen in Sri Lanka

Stating that the state government is committed to protecting traditional fishing rights, he said that the "infringement of the traditional rights of our fishermen" in the Palk Bay area is a "continuous threat to the safety" of Indian fishermen.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaisankar to take necessary steps to release the apprehended fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stating that the state government is committed to protecting traditional fishing rights, he said that the "infringement of the traditional rights of our fishermen" in the Palk Bay area is a "continuous threat to the safety" of Indian fishermen.

Stalin made the remarks in a letter written to the Union Minister. "I wish to draw your attention to the apprehension of seven Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their mechanized fishing boat bearing Registration Number IND-TN-10-MM-365 on 27-10-2022 by the Sri Lankan navy. Further, 98 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen are under the custody of Sri Lanka and this has affected the livelihoods of the poor fishermen," he wrote.

"I would like to reiterate my earlier suggestion that strong and coordinated steps be initiated to ensure that Indian fishermen do not face constant threats from across the bay," Stalin added. He also requested Jaishankar to take the necessary steps "urgently" to "secure the release of the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

