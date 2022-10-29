Left Menu

BSF organizied a marathon from Amritsar to Attari

BSF organized marathon from Amritsar to Attari. Suneil Shetty flagged it off.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 13:28 IST
Suneil Shetty in BSF Marathon event. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) organized a Marathon on Saturday. It was flagged off from Amritsar and will culminate at JCP Attari. On behalf of the Director General Border Security Force, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was present for the flagging-in & prize distribution ceremony of the BSF Marathon 2022 at JCP Attari.

Also present at the occasion were the stalwarts of sport from BSF ranks, talking about his experience, Suniel Shetty says that he was very grateful to the team BSF for inviting him to the event. It is an honor to be a part of the event & especially for the soldiers who sacrifice their lives on the Border to keep us safe. Suniel Shetty played a motivating role to both the troops as well as the runners and audience who share a unique bond with his iconic performance of a Borderman in the film 'Border'.

Suniel also recited a few dialogues from his film Border. Like 'Agar tum use nahi maroge, toh wo tumhe jaan se maar dalega', 'Tumhari lash se gujar kar, Tumhari Dharti maa ke sine par kadam rakhega aur tumhari ye aazad dharti maa phir se gulaami ke janjiro me jakdi jayegi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

