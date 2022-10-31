Left Menu

NRAI welcomes Delhi LG's decision to set up panel to ease licensing processes

There are grey areas in the law and it is hoped that these will be addressed, he told PTI.Saxena has set up a high-power committee to ease licensing processes and requirements for restaurants and hotels, a move officials said will provide a fillip to the hospitality sector and make way for dining till late hours and on terraces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The National Restaurant Association of India on Monday welcomed Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's decision to form a committee to ease licensing processes for hotels and restaurants. NRAI treasurer Manpreet Singh said they had met the LG last month and shared with him various issues faced by the industry in procuring licenses.

''We had told him that there are difficulties in procuring clearances from police and the fire department. This is a welcome move by him. There are grey areas in the law and it is hoped that these will be addressed,'' he told PTI.

Saxena has set up a high-power committee to ease licensing processes and requirements for restaurants and hotels, a move officials said will provide a fillip to the hospitality sector and make way for dining till late hours and on terraces. The committee will be headed by the principal secretary for home and comprise senior representatives from the Income Tax Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to officials. The LG has directed the committee to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days, they said. The licensing processes and requirements are often found to be outdated, unnecessarily restrictive, coercive and discretionary. ''They have often led to complaints of harassment and corruption as well, resulting in the fact that unlike other global and Indian cities, Delhi's hospitality sector has yet not achieved its full potential,'' an official said.

