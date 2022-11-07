Left Menu

Assam: One Army jawan died, 4 injured in road accident near Indo-Bhutan border

One army personnel died and four others were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Tamulpur along the Indo-Bhutan border today.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One personnel of the Indian Army died while four others were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Tamulpur at the India-Bhutan border on Monday. The Defence PRO in Guwahati has informed that the injured Army personnel have been rushed to the Army Base hospital.

"One army personnel died and four others were injured after an Indian Army vehicle met with an accident near Tamulpur, along the Indo-Bhutan border today. The injured persons have been rushed to the Army Base hospital," Defence PRO in Guwahati informed. As per the information, the army vehicle had reached the accident site from Narengi Army Cantt.

More details into the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

