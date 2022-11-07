Assam: One Army jawan died, 4 injured in road accident near Indo-Bhutan border

One personnel of the Indian Army died while four others were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Tamulpur at the India-Bhutan border on Monday. The Defence PRO in Guwahati has informed that the injured Army personnel have been rushed to the Army Base hospital.

