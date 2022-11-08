N.Korea denies arms dealings with Russia, says it has no plans to do so
North Korea said on Tuesday it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.
"We once again make clear that we have never had 'arms dealings' with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future," the North said in a statement carried by state media KCNA.
