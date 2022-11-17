Saudi Arabia signs $30 bln-worth of agreements with S.Korean firms - minister

Saudi Arabia has signed investment agreements worth around $30 billion with South Korean companies, Asharq TV quoted the Kingdom's investment minister as saying on Thursday.

The Saudi-based TV also quoted the Saudi Venture Capital Company as saying it had signed an agreement in the Asian country to establish seven specialized funds. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Seoul on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol later on Thursday. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Himani Sarkar)

