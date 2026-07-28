Devastating Earthquake Strikes Kumamoto, Japan: Rescue Operations Underway

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has devastated Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, resulting in power outages, damaged infrastructure, and casualties. Thousands have been evacuated, with several people missing. Authorities continue to assess the damage while deploying rescue teams. The region, prone to earthquakes, remains on alert for aftershocks and potential landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:54 IST
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Kumamoto, Japan: Rescue Operations Underway
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto in southern Japan on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction. The quake resulted in power outages affecting thousands of homes, significant damage to infrastructure, and numerous casualties, with people missing in the aftermath.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reported injuries, road damage, and fires in the affected areas. The government has urged residents to evacuate to safe locations, with around 300,000 people moving to evacuation centers. Rescue operations are in full swing, involving hundreds of soldiers, as the area continues to experience aftershocks.

Significant structural damage occurred in localities, including a partially collapsed shopping mall where an explosion trapped workers. Concerns of a possible gas explosion are under investigation. Meanwhile, multiple businesses, including tech giants, are assessing the quake's impact and halting operations temporarily. Emergency services remain on high alert for more severe tremors and natural hazards.

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