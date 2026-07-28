Ghana's Cocoa Challenges: Weather, Mining, and Rubber Plantations

Ghana's cocoa production is under threat as adverse weather conditions, illegal mining, and the expansion of rubber plantations impact yields, farmers warn. The 2026/27 season is expected to see a notable decline.

The Western and Western North regions, which contribute over half of Ghana's cocoa output, have seen a decrease in pod counts due to persistent rains, according to local farmers. Despite efforts to maintain farm conditions, Kwame Alex, a prominent grower, anticipates a significant reduction in his harvest.

The Concerned Farmers Association highlights the negative impact of the strengthening El Niño, which exacerbates wet conditions and spreads black pod disease, a damaging fungal infection. COCOBOD, Ghana's cocoa industry regulator, is advocating for stricter regulations to protect cocoa farms from illegal clearing for mining and rubber plantations.