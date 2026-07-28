Ghana's Cocoa Challenges: Weather, Mining, and Rubber Plantations

In Ghana, cocoa production faces threats from adverse weather, illegal mining, and rubber plantation expansion, significantly impacting yields. Farmers and officials anticipate a further decline in cocoa output for the 2026/27 season due to these factors, compounded by the influence of the El Niño pattern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:53 IST
Ghana's Cocoa Challenges: Weather, Mining, and Rubber Plantations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's cocoa production is under threat as adverse weather conditions, illegal mining, and the expansion of rubber plantations impact yields, farmers warn. The 2026/27 season is expected to see a notable decline.

The Western and Western North regions, which contribute over half of Ghana's cocoa output, have seen a decrease in pod counts due to persistent rains, according to local farmers. Despite efforts to maintain farm conditions, Kwame Alex, a prominent grower, anticipates a significant reduction in his harvest.

The Concerned Farmers Association highlights the negative impact of the strengthening El Niño, which exacerbates wet conditions and spreads black pod disease, a damaging fungal infection. COCOBOD, Ghana's cocoa industry regulator, is advocating for stricter regulations to protect cocoa farms from illegal clearing for mining and rubber plantations.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026