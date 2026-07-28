FIFA's $20 Billion Venture: A Game-Changing Stake Sale

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, is planning to sell a minority stake in a new commercial entity valued at $20 billion. The organization is working with JPMorgan to attract investors for up to a 20% stake. Greg Maffei, former CEO of Liberty Media, advises on the venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:57 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Venture: A Game-Changing Stake Sale
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FIFA is poised to make a strategic move by selling a significant minority stake in a new commercial enterprise valued at approximately $20 billion, according to a source familiar with the situation, speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.

The world soccer governing body is collaborating with bankers at JPMorgan to secure billions in funding by inviting external investors to purchase up to 20% of the newly formed entity. Greg Maffei, the former CEO of Liberty Media, is playing a pivotal role as a commercial adviser in establishing the FIFA venture. As of now, FIFA has not provided a response to inquiries regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times was the first to break the news of the intended stake sale, setting the stage for potentially transformative changes within FIFA's commercial landscape.

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