Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Vessels in the Black Sea

Russian forces struck at least two Ukrainian vessels, including a bulk carrier carrying military cargo in the Black Sea, and another ship docked at the port of Mykolaiv, according to a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry released on Tuesday.

The Ministry added that drone and loitering munitions targeted the port of Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure at the transshipment complex that supports military cargo logistics and storage facilities for fuel and lubricants slated for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Additionally, an unmanned aerial vehicle hit a dry cargo vessel in the strait east of Odesa, which was transporting military cargo to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. Amidst escalating military tensions, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have intensified their activities in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, striking numerous ships in recent weeks.