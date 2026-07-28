Unmasking the Threat: The Surge of Trafficking in Asian Scam Compounds

The United Nations Migration Agency has raised alarms about a sharp increase in forced labor across Asian scam compounds. According to their report, these compounds, located primarily in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, are employing over 300,000 workers lured through deceptive job offers on social media.

Many workers, drawn from over 80 countries, are promised lucrative contracts only to find themselves trapped in fraudulent online operations targeting the West. Victims, stripped of their documents, face violence and abuse while being coerced into crime, the agency revealed.

Amy Pope, Director General of the IOM, emphasized the need for international cooperation to dismantle these networks and support survivors. Efforts by certain countries have been noted, but more must be done to tackle trafficking in remote regions where law enforcement is weak.