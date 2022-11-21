Success story of First female neurosurgeon from Muslim community

Success comes to those who believe in hard work and dedication and this sentence fits the case of Dr Mariam Afifa Ansari, the first female neurosurgeon in the Muslim community in India, as per the state president of MSO Maharashtra. Mariam Afifa Ansari always dreamed of becoming a doctor, and this dream of hers became a reality when she secured 137th rank in the All India NEET exam in 2020.

Mariam said, "Now I have become Dr Afifa from Miss Afifa and my dream of wearing a white coat and examining patients with a stethoscope has come true". Since her school days, she has always been a top performer. Mariam completed her primary education in an Urdu medium school in Malagao.

Having been educated in Urdu medium schools till the 10th class, Mariam has left many amazed with her consistent successes. Mariam took her primary education from an Urdu medium school in Malegaon. After that, she came to Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, she studied till 10th at Rajkumari Durushevar Girls High School, where she won a gold medal in class 10th. Mariam did MBBS from Osmania Medical College and then obtained a master's degree in general surgery from the same college, said the state president of MSO Maharashtra.

Mariam five gold medals during his MBBS course. After completing her course in 2017, she managed to get free admission for a master's course in general surgery at the same college. In 2019, she completed her postgraduate degree, MRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons, England. In 2020, she did the Diploma of National Board course. It is a special postgraduate degree awarded to specialist doctors in India. After scoring high in the 2020 NEET SS exam, she was granted free admission to MCh at Osmania Medical College.

"My success is a gift from Allah and now a responsibility," she added. Mariam said that she would try to serve the community through her profession. Giving a message to Muslim girls, she said, "Don't give up, never let anyone tell you that you can't do it, prove them wrong, by getting it."

Mariam's mother is a single mother and a teacher. She is proud of her daughter. Apart from studies, Mariam also excels in painting, calligraphy and Islamic teaching. Mariam's continuous hard work has helped her cross every hurdle on the path to success. Dr Mariam Afifa Ansari is an inspiration for the young generation in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)