China boosts efforts to control Western critical infrastructure, key industries - NATO

Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning off from Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday.

"We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors," he said on a visit to Spain. "We cannot give authoritarian regimes any chance to exploit our vulnerabilities and undermine us."

