Poland wants to freeze household gas prices at levels similar to 2022

"We want to freeze gas for all households at a level similar to that of this year," Morawiecki told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:08 IST
Poland wants to freeze gas prices for homes at levels similar to 2022, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, adding that a bill could go to parliament next week, but warned that income criteria could accompany any such measures.

With current tariffs limiting prices for households set to expire at the end of 2022, the prime minister said a decision would be made in the coming days. "We want to freeze gas for all households at a level similar to that of this year," Morawiecki told a news conference. "We will probably decide to have income criteria."

On Tuesday, the European Union executive proposed a gas price cap for the bloc at 275 euros ($282) per megawatt hour for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch exchange that serve as the region's benchmark. The EU proposal was at "a very high level", Morawiecki said in response to a question.

"The trick is to keep it at a decent level in today's crisis circumstances," he added, referring to the cap.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

