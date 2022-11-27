PM Modi notes contribution of common men in education, mentions Jharkhand's 'Library Man'

Noting the contribution of common men who are engaged in kindling the flame of education in society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned two such persons from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Jatin Lalit Singh, a man from Hardoi, a village which is nearly 80 kilometres away from Lucknow, has started a 'Community Library and Resource Centre' two years ago, while Sanjay Kashyap of Jharkhand is known as 'Library Man' among children in many districts of the state as he opened a library wherever he was transferred during his job.

The Prime Minister mentioned the two persons during the 95th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. "If someone is donating knowledge, then he is doing the noblest work in the interest of society. It gives me great pleasure to see that many such efforts are being made across the country today. Bansa is a village in Hardoi, 70-80 kilometres away from Lucknow, the capital of UP. I have come to know about Jatin Lalit Singh ji of this village, who is engaged in kindling the flame of education. Jatin ji had started a 'Community Library and Resource Centre' here two years ago," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the centre has over 3,000 books related to Hindi and English literature, computer, and law and for preparing for many government exams. "Small children come here to learn new things while playing. Be it offline or online education, about 40 volunteers are busy guiding the students at this centre. Every day about 80 students of the village come to study in this library," he said.

Talking about Sanjay Kashyap, the Prime Minister said that the man from Jharkhand had faced a paucity of good books, which is when he decided not to let the future of children of his region be dark due to the lack of books. "Because of this mission, today he has become the 'Library Man' for children in many districts of Jharkhand. When Sanjay ji had started working, he had got the first library built at his native place. Wherever he was transferred during his job, he would get involved in the mission of opening a library for the education of poor and tribal children. While doing this, he opened libraries for children in many districts of Jharkhand. His mission to open a library is taking the form of a social movement today," he said.

"Be it Sanjay ji or Jatin ji, I especially appreciate them for their myriad such efforts," PM Modi added. (ANI)

