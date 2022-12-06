PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK finalises plans for regulation of 'wild west' crypto sector - RMT sets new Christmas strike dates and urges rejection of latest pay offer

- Sunak dilutes housebuilding pledge in face of Tory revolt - Vodafone chief Nick Read to step down following turbulent year

Overview - Britain's Treasury is finalising plans for a package to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, including limits on foreign companies selling into the country and restrictions on advertising.

- Britain's RMT union said on Monday that it would put a pay offer to its members for a vote but recommended they reject it as further strikes over Christmas were announced as part of a long-running dispute over pay. - Britain's government on Monday scrapped plans to impose mandatory housebuilding targets on local councils after dozens of Conservative lawmakers threatened a rebellion against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

- Nick Read will step down as Vodafone chief executive by the end of the year, ending a four-year tenure during which the British telecom group's share price has nearly halved. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

